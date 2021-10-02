Spread the love



















PM to launch Jal Jeevan Mission app on Saturday

New Delhi: Aimed at creating awareness, bringing in larger transparency and fixing responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch an app dedicated to the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The Prime Minister will also launch a Jal Jeevan Kosh (National Water Fund), wherein any person, any organisation, any company or even an NGO, be it in India or abroad, can donate money for a school in a rural area, or an anganwadi centre or an ashramshala etc. to get tap water connection, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday.

Coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, the Prime Minister via a virtual event will interact with the Paani Samitis and Gram Jal evam Swachchta Samiti (Village Water and Sanitation Committees) across India and talk to them about the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and its benefits.

With a vision of Gram Swaraj as propagated by Mahatma Gandhi, gram sabhas and paani samiti sabhas (water committee meetings) would be held across India and the Prime Minister will interact with them from 10 am till 12 noon, the minister said.

Long-term water security would be one of the subjects to be discussed.

Following a bottom-up approach, the JJM is being implemented as a decentralised, demand-driven, and community-managed programme with the gram panchayats and/or its sub-committees playing a key role in planning, implementing, managing, operating and maintaining the in-village water supply systems, thereby providing clean tap water to every household on a regular and long-term basis.

