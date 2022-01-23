PM to unveil hologram statue of Netaji Bose at India Gate



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Sunday evening on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.

The statue is approximately 28 feet in length and 7.5 feet in width. The statue is powered by a 4k projector capable of delivering a brightness level of 30,000 lumens.

The statue itself is powered by 2x30k lumens to help support the massive scale of the project. The statue is designed and developed by Tagbin.

In a series of tweets on January 21, Prime Minister Modi announced that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’ grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. He said, “At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary.”

The statue will be installed under the grand canopy. Earlier canopy had a statue of King George V, which was removed in 1968.

CEO and Co-founder of Tagbin Saurav Bhaik said, “This is one of the world’s largest holograms. The most difficult task was mounting a 40-foot holographic screen inside the canopy without taking support from the structure and without making it visible to the human eye. Because the hologram will be there until the granite statue is built, the screen should be able to withstand high winds and rain and remain stable in all weather conditions.”