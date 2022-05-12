PM to virtually launch Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the ‘Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy’ on Friday, May 13.

He will address the startup community during the Madhya Pradesh Startup Conclave being held in Indore on Friday.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Madhya Pradesh Startup portal, which will facilitate and help promote the startup ecosystem.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the conclave will witness participation of various pillars of the startup ecosystem including policy makers from government and private sector, innovators, entrepreneurs, academicians, investors, mentors and other stakeholders.

The conclave will witness a variety of sessions, including speed mentoring session, where startups will have dialogue with leaders of educational institutions and startup space; how to start startup session, where startups will be guided by policymakers; funding session, where entrepreneurs will learn about various funding methods; pitching session, where startups will get opportunity to collaborate with investors and put forth their ideas for funding; and ecosystem support session, where participants will learn about brand value and about promoting startup ecosystem in the state.

A Startup Expo displaying new trends and innovations will also be displayed at the venue.