PM to visit Meghalaya ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly election at the end of this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Meghalaya on February 24.



New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly election at the end of this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Meghalaya on February 24.

According to sources, PM Modi will address a rally in Tura on February 24. The same day, he is scheduled to hold a roadshow as a part of an election campaign in Shillong, where the BJP hopes to secure large vote shares.

“The PM will also address a public rally to give a boost to the election campaign. Meeting with state BJP leaders is also in the schedule”, the sources added.

This will be his first visit to Meghalaya this year.

The BJP’s election plank has been development and employment in the state with little of either. These, along with corruption, have been the themes in speeches of Union minister and ex-Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, who campaigned in Meghalaya recently.

He also hinted at the Sangma families’ “nepotism”, both of which have a number of members in the fray.

BJP President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday released the party’s election manifesto for Meghalaya in the state capital Shillong.

The manifesto promises implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and the timely disbursal of salaries of the government employees and many other promises in the favour of the state.

As per the Nagaland BJP sources, the PM will visit Nagaland and hold a mega rally there.

Like this: Like Loading...