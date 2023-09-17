PM Vishwakarma scheme will bring artisans, craftsmen to mainstream, says Parshottam Rupala

Mangaluru: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi officially launched the Central Sector Scheme PM Vishwakarma at New Delhi today. On the same day, events are also being organized at about seventy locations in different parts of the country to spread wider awareness among potential beneficiaries. Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala attended these prestigious national-level events as Chief Guest organized by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying in Mangalore, Karnataka.

Minister of Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, Government of Karnataka, Shri Mankala S. Vaidya, MLA Mangaluru (North), Dr. Y. Bharath Shetty, MLA Mangaluru (South), Shri D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mayor of Mangalore City Corporation, Shri Sudhir Shetty, Chief Executive, National Fisheries Development Board, Dr. L. N. Murthy, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada (Mangaluru), Shri Mullai Muhilan MP were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Shri Parshottam Rupala expressed happiness in sharing the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He also highlighted that the scheme will help all our traditional artisans and craftsmen in all sectors especially in the fisheries sector. The Union Minister emphasized that both boat makers and fish net makers will reap the rewards of this scheme. With a total outlay of Rs 13,000 Crores, this initiative is poised to create significant income-generating opportunities for fishermen and their families, enabling them to ascend the ladder of success.

Shri Rupala underscored that this marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time in our nation’s history that a substantial financial outlay of Rs 13,000 Crores has been allocated for the upliftment of artisans and crafts persons across the country, encompassing 18 traditional trades in its inaugural phase. Credit Support up to Rs 1 lakh (first trenche) and Rs 2 lakh (second trenche), with a concession interest rate of 5%, will empower traditional artisans and craftspeople financially. He also interacted with traditional artisans & craftsmen.

MLA Mangaluru (South), Shri D. Vedavyas Kamath highlighted issues of the fisheries sector in Karnataka. He also congratulated the Government of India for PM Vishawrakarma Scheme launch. Joint Secretary (Fisheries), Ms. Neetu Kumari Prasad highlighted the importance of traditional artisans and craftspeople with special mention of the fish net makers and boat maker.

Director (Fisheries), Govt of Karnataka, Shri Dinesh Kumar Kaller and officers from Department of Fisheries, MSME, KFDC (Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation), FSI, NIC, BSNL, Press & Media representatives, Fishermen, fish workers, fishing net makers, boat makers and all Vishwakarma community were also present in the event. The event was attended by more than 1200 people including fishers, fish farmers, fishing net makers and boat makers, micro, small & medium enterprisers.

The Indian economy encompasses numerous artisans and craftsmen who employ their skilled hands and traditional tools, specializing in various occupations, including blacksmithing, goldsmithing, pottery, carpentry, sculpture, and more. These skills or occupations are passed from generation-to-generation, both within the families and other informal groups of artisans and craftspeople. These traditional artisans and craftspeople are denoted to as ‘Vishwakarmas’. They are usually self-employed and are largely considered to be a part of the unorganised sector of the economy.

On the 16th of August 2023, the Union Cabinet of India gave its nod to implement PM Vishwakarma Yojana throughout India for end-to-end support to traditional artisans & craftsmen or ‘Vishwakarmas’ to grow their business. Provisions have been made under the scheme for training, technology, credit and market support for the traditional artisans and craftsmen to give impetus to their endeavour. In the fisheries sector, Fishing Net Maker and Boat Maker are the potential beneficiaries of this PM Vishwakarma Yojana. India’s fisheries sector is on a trajectory of progress through multidimensional interventions rolled out meticulously, and the PM Vishwakarma is utterly going to give impetus to the sunrise sector.

For reaching out to the potential stakeholders and efficient implementation of the scheme, so that the eligible beneficiaries can take benefits of the schemes, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is steadfast for imparting needful patronage.

Like this: Like Loading...