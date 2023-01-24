PM welcomes Egyptian President el-Sisi on his arrival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended a warm welcome to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who arrived here on a three-day state visit from January 24 to 26.



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended a warm welcome to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who arrived here on a three-day state visit from January 24 to 26.

Sisi would be the chief guest at the 74th Republic Day function on Thursday.

“Warm welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as Chief Guest for our Republic Day celebrations is a matter of immense happiness for all Indians. Look forward to our discussions tomorrow. @AlsisiOfficial,” Modi tweeted.

Both the leaders will hold discussions on Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...