PM’s Acche Din Jaldi Aaya? After Petrol Reached Rs 100 + a Litre, Now LPG Cylinder is Rs 25 More

PM Narendra Modi Ka Bahut Accha Din Jaldi Aaya? After Petrol Reached Rs 100 + a Litre few days ago, Now Domestic LPG Cylinder is Rs 25 More

Mangaluru: As per sources the price of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 25.50 effective from July 1. Domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 834.50 in Delhi, and other parts of India. Price of 19 kg cylinder has also been increased by Rs 76 and will cost Rs 1,550 in Delhi, and rest of the country. The cooking gas will be available for Rs 834.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder as compared to Rs 809 per 14.2 kg cylinder earlier.

LPG prices are revised at the beginning of every month and with the latest hike from July 1, LPG price now has increased by Rs 140 per cylinder in the last six months. The price, however, remained unchanged in June. Consumers have to pay the market price and the government is supposed to give subsidies to domestic consumers covered under the subsidy. But the subsidy was erased in metros and major cities through successive price increases over the past couple of years.

Executives at state-run fuel retailers said that a small subsidy is paid to customers in remote and far-flung areas to compensate for higher freight charges. After hike in prices of petrol and diesel, non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have been increased by Rs 25 on July 1. The price hike comes along with the steep hike in petrol price which is inching towards a three-digit figure in several metro cities.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 76. Meanwhile, international oil prices have climbed in recent weeks on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand. Based on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of US dollar and rupee, LPG cylinder rates are revised at the beginning of each month.

Notably, LPG prices had gone up by Rs 140 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the last six months. LPG prices were hiked first by Rs 25 per cylinder on February 4, followed by a Rs 50 per cylinder increase on February 15 and a Rs 25 raise on February 25 and March 1. On April 1, after raising cooking gas prices by Rs 125 per cylinder, state-owned oil firms announced a Rs 10 per cylinder cut in LPG rates on softening international oil prices.

