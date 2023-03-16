PMs Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh diesel pipeline on Mar 18

By
IANS
-
Spread the love

PMs Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh diesel pipeline on Mar 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate the India-Bangladesh friendship diesel pipeline on March 18, via video-conference.
 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate the India-Bangladesh friendship diesel pipeline on March 18, via video-conference.

This is the first cross-border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh, built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore, of which the Bangladesh portion of the pipeline built at a cost of approximately Rs 285 crore, has been borne by the Indian government under grant assistance.

The pipeline has a capacity to transport 1 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of diesel, which will be initially supplied to seven districts of northern Bangladesh.

The operation of the pipeline will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment friendly mode of transporting diesel from India to Bangladesh, and will further enhance cooperation in energy security between the two countries, official sources said.


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here