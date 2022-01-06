PM’s security breach: Cong, BJP exchange barbs



New Delhi: The Congress and the BJP traded barbs over the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab which led to cancellation of his proposed event in Firozepur.

While the BJP held the Congress responsible for it, the grand-pold party retaliated saying the former was frustrated as the rally was cancelled.

Tearing into the BJP, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said: “I can understand the frustration of the BJP with a cancelled rally. But why malign protesting farmers by calling them terrorists and presuming that they will attack the Prime Minister’s convoy ? The mindset of calling farmers mawalis, deshdrohis and running over them continues.”

On the other hand, the BJP has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed the conspiracy of “Pakistan and Khalistanis and Congress.” The Prime Minister has exposed Congress’s game to push the country into the fire of riots, it added.

On Wednesday night, the BJP shared a video captioned “Understand the chronology of the attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi” on twitter. A little over two minutes long video starts by asking whose plan was it to attack Modi. “Was it the plan of Pakistan? Was it the plan of Khalistanis? Who is supporting the full plan? Was Congress supporting the full plan?,” the video questioned.

Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Thursday, reminded that the BJP is not fulfilling the promises made to the farmers. “Do u know why KMSC & Farmers are protesting against PM Modi? Their demands are : Sack MOS Home, Ajay Misra Teni. Withdraw criminal cases against farmers in Haryana, Delhi & UP. Compensation for kin of 700 farmers who died. Committee on MSP & a quick decision.”

Post farmer’s agitation, the Modi government chose to totally ignore these promises, he said.

“Finally, the reason for cancelling rally is that there were no crowds to listen to Modiji. Stop blame game & introspect on BJP’s anti-farmer attitude. Hold rallies but listen to farmers first!” he added.