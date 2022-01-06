PM’s Security Breach in Punjab: BJP Yuva Morcha Protests in front of Congress Office in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The members of BJP Yuva Morcha staged a protest on January 6, in front of Congress Bhavan Mallikatta over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab which led to the cancellation of his proposed event in Ferozepur.

The BJP held the Congress party responsible for the security breach. In Mangaluru the members of BJP Yuva Morcha staged a protest in front of the Congress office. When the BJP Yuva Morcha was protesting, president of the district Congress labour cell Lawrence D’Souza was holding the party flag in his hand and four to five party workers joined him. Later corporator Vinayraj too joined and started shouting slogans against the BJP. While BJP Yuva Morcha members shouted slogans against the Congress Government in Punjab and tried to barge into the Congress office but the police intervened and stopped them.

BJP District General Secretary Ramdas Bantwal, BJP Yuva Morcha president Gurudath Nayak, State General Secretary Shwetha Poojary, General Secretary Sudarshan Baja, Suraj Marnad and others were also present.

After the protest, the Congress party workers tried to stage a protest in front of the BJP office. Former MLC Ivan D’Souza, Lawrence D’Souza and others while marching towards the BJP office were taken into custody at Bunts Hostel.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Lawrence D’Souza said, “When the BJP Yuva Morcha members tried to barge into our office the police did not take any action against them. But when we were moving towards the BJP office, the police stopped us at Bunts Hostel and took all of us into custody. There was no permission for the BJP Yuva Morcha members to stage a protest in front of the Congress office but they staged a protest for 45 minutes and no action was taken against them. Even though we had taken permission from the concerned authorities, the police stopped us and took us into their custody. Is it not misuse of power?” he questioned.