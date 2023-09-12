Poladavara Yaane Gatty Samaj Holds Shree Satyanarayana Puja

UAE: Poladavara Yaane Gatty Samaj, traditionally concluded the Shree Satyanarayana Puja at the SNG Events Hall, Dubai recently.

The Puja started with lighting the lamps by the Sumangalies. On behalf of the Gatty community, Chandan Harekal and Sneha Chandan couple performed the Puja under the guidance of Purohit Raghu Bhat.

As usual, the team Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Mandali enthralled the gathering by rendering devotional bhajans throughout the Puja. Further, after the vibrant Mangalaarathi, Prasad and Mahaprasad were distributed to all the devotees.

The Maiden Puja was successfully organized by Rajesh Kutthar, Ashok Gatty, Manoj Bangera, Prasanna Gatty, Prasad Gatty and Rajesh Gatty Surambail.

Meantime noted community leaders Sarvotham Shetty, Sathish Poojary, Sandesh Jain, Varadaraja Padmashali and Sugandhraj Bekal graced the puja and were felicitated on behalf of Poladavara yaane Gatty Samaj UAE.

Rajesh Kutthar compered the programme and proposed a vote of thanks.

Like this: Like Loading...