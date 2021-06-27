Spread the love



















Poland eases curbs, reintroduces quarantine for travellers



Warsaw: Poland has further eased restrictions on businesses amid dropping Covid-19 infection numbers across the country.

From Saturday, all public transport were allowed to run at full capacity, provided passengers wear face masks, reports Xinhua news agency.

Places of worship, cinemas and theatres were allowed to fill 75 per cent of their normal capacity, up from 50 per cent when they reopened on May 15.

Hotels can now book up to 75 per cent of their total rooms, not counting children under the age of 12.

Sporting events and concerts are allowed to receive up to 50 per cent of total venue capacity, while discos and dancing clubs can reopen for up to 150 guests.

The Polish government has also adopted the definition the European Union uses for people being fully vaccinated.

A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their last dose, the government announced on its website.

While relaxing most restrictions, the Polish government on Thursday reintroduced a mandatory 10-day quarantine period for travellers coming from countries outside of the Schengen zone out of fear of the Delta variant.

The coronavirus mutation is thought to be more contagious than the Alpha variant, which was first detected in Britain.

Reports over the week indicated that around 90 Polish residents have contracted the Delta variant so far.

In total, 2,879,569 Poles have been reported to have had Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, while 74,974 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

As people are being vaccinated, the number of reported Covid cases has dropped steadily since April.

A total of 27,621,910 vaccine doses have been administered, and 11,173,942 adults have been fully vaccinated in the country.

