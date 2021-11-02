Spread the love



















Police Arrest 7 Persons Wanted in 24 Various Crimes- Over Rs 12 Lakh Worth Items Seized

Mangaluru: Briefing the media during a press meet held at Commissionerate Hall Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said “We have been successful in nabbing seven persons who were wanted in 24 various cases/crimes under various police station limits of Mangaluru police commissionerate. The arrested are identified as Safwan (29) from Panjimogaru, Abdul Khader (30) from Shaktinagar, Abdul Isham (26) and Mohammed Tausif (30) from Kavoor, Arshad (42) from Chokkabettu, Mohammed Fazal (32) from Mallur, and Mohammed Rehman (23) from Kundapur”.

“Over Rs 12 lakhs worth of items, including jewellery, three 2-wheelers, five motorcycles were seized from the culprits. This gang was wanted in 24 cases under various police station limits such as Mangaluru North, Mangaluru east, Mangaluru town Bajpe, Barke, Kavoor, Urwa, and Ullal which includes chain snatching, an attempt of snatching, bike theft, robbery case, and assault on police. It is learnt that Abdul Isham has 9 cases registered against him, while Abdul Khader has two cases, Mohammed Tausif has one case and Mohammed Fazal has 3 cases registered against him. Further investigation is on”, added the police commissioner.

Like this: Like Loading...