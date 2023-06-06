Police Arrest Four Persons for Illegal Transportation of Cattle

Mangaluru: As per police sources, on 4 June 2023, Four persons had purchased four cows from an old lady at Amlamogaru and they were transporting them in a mini goods vehicle KL 14 v 5182..to Alekala, Ullal Tq for slaughtering. A bike was following the vehicle. When the mini-goods vehicle got some mechanical defect and was unable to move up the road, three occupants in that vehicle helped to push the vehicle forward.

When the residents joined them in pushing the vehicle, they noticed four cows tied and covered with tarpaulin on them. When the locals questioned as to where they purchased the cows from, four persons ran away leaving behind the goods vehicle, cows and the 2-wheeler. But later they were all arrested by the police. The arrested persons are Ahamed Irshad, Jafar Sadik and Fayaz from Ullal, and Khalid B M from Manjeshwar.

A case has been registered as Cr no 73/23 under the Cow Slaughter Act, Cruelty to Animals Act, 379 IPC at Ullal Police Station on the complaint of a resident Sharath Kumar.

Further investigation is in progress.

