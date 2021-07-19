Spread the love



















Police Arrest Husband Ramakrishna in Vishala Ganiga Murder Case?

Udupi: The district police on July 19, arrested Ramakrishna Ganiga, husband of 35-year-old Vishala Ganiga who was found murdered at her residence at Kumragodu, Brahmavar on July 12.

According to reliable sources, Ramakrishna Ganiga, husband of Vishala Ganiga, was arrested on July 19 and interrogated. During interrogation, Ramakrishna confessed that he had given Supari to kill his wife Vishala Ganiga. The exact reason for the murder and the involvement of the people in the case will be officially announced by the Supretendient of Police N Vishnuvardhan in a press meet on July 20.

Vishala Ganiga (35), was strangulated with a wire on July 12. Vishala had returned on July 2 from Dubai along with her daughter. After coming to her hometown, she stayed at her flat in Kumragodu. Her husband Ramakrishna’s ancestral property was divided just a few days back.

On July 11, Vishala Ganiga’s parents came to Uppinakote to meet their daughter and also take her to Gangolli along with them. Accordingly, on July 12 morning, Vishala along with her parents went to Gangolli by Auto and after dropping them at Gangolli, Vishala back to Uppinakote, saying that she had some work at the bank.

Vishala’s father Vasu called her at 2:00 pm but she did not respond nor did she contact him. Vishalá’s father waited for her till evening and later when Vishala did not return, Vasu along with his other daughter went to her apartment to check on her. When Vasu reached the apartment, the main door was locked from outside. Vasu then opened the door with the Key he had and found that Vishala was murdered. The gold which Vishala was wearing was also missing.

