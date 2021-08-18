Spread the love



















Police Arrest Husband Who Killed His Wife using Wooden Pestle in Moodabidri

Moodabidri/Mangaluru: A bizarre assault and death of a woman using a wooden pestle by a man in Moodabidri within the Daregudde gram panchayat limits on Tuesday, has resulted in the arrest of the man on Wednesday, 18 August by the Moodabidri police, on Wednesday August 18 morning. The arrested person is Dinraj, who was employed in a Battery shop in Moodabidri.

Police Commissioner N Sahshi Kumar who after visiting the Wenlock Hospital mortuary where the body of the deceased was kept, speaking to Media persons said, “We have come to know that on Tuesday late in the evening, a man named Dinraj had a fight with his wife, Sunita, aged 30, and out of anger during their fight, he hit her head with a wooden pestle (a heavy tool with a rounded end, used for crushing and grinding substances such as spices or drugs, typically in a mortar), which resulted in severe head injuries, with blood oozing out. Immediately Dinraj called one of their relatives, who advised him to take Sunita to the hospital quickly”.

DINRAJ and his Wife SUNITA

The Police Commissioner further said, “Wasting no time, Dinraj transported his wife to a hospital in Beluvai, unfortunately the hospital refused to admit Sunita. Therefore Dinraj took her to District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, but Sunita succumbed due to severe head injuries. It is learnt that Sunita belonged to a poor family and lived with her mother in a rented house. She got married to Dinraj about one and half years back, a marriage arranged by her relatives. Sunita and Dinraj lived at her mother’s house since she was alone. On Tuesday evening, when her mother was away visiting a neighbour, they both got into a fight, during which Sunita was severely injured in the head, resulting in her death within a few hours. On Wednesday morning, Dinraj was arrested by the Moodbidri police, and further investigation is on”

