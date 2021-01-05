Spread the love



















Police Arrest Inter-district Chain Snatcher, Recover items worth Rs 9.38 Lakh

Udupi: The district police have arrested an inter-district chain snatcher involved with several cases of chain snatching under the Udupi and Mangaluru police stations limits, here on January 5.

The arrested has been identified as Chandrashekar (25), a resident of Mulihitlu, Mangaluru.

Addressing the media persons, SP N Vishnuvardhan said, “Various snatching cases were reported in Udupi district under the Udupi, Manipal, Malpe, Kaup and Padubidri police station limits”.

He further said, “The district police formed three teams led by Manjunath CPI Udupi, Manjappa D R, PI DCIB and Manjunath PI Manipal police station. On January 3, the accused was arrested near Kukkikatte Junction by Manjappa DR, PI DCIB team. The accused used to come on two-wheelers and snatch gold chains from innocent senior citizens and women. He has confessed that he was involved in chain snatching cases in Udupi Town, Manipal, Padubidri, Kadri and Mulki police station limits.”

SP Vishnuvardhan also said, “The police team confiscated 172.02 grams gold, a TVS Star City motorbike, a TVS Victor motorbike and a Jupiter scooter. The recovered properties all worth Rs 9,38,200”.

Under the direction of SP Vishnuvardhan, Additional SP Kumarchandra, DySP Udupi T R Jaishankar, DySP Karkala Bharath Reddy, and the able guidance of CPI Udupi Manjunath the operation was carried out by the PI DCIB Manjappa D R, Police Inspector Manipal Manjunath, Prakash, CPI Kaup, Sakthivelu, Vasappa Naik PSI’s and Team Udupi Town Station, Rajashekar and team PSI Manipal, Timmesh and team PSI Malpe, Raghavendra PSI Kaup and team, Abdul Khader PSI Udupi Traffic station.