Police arrest man for creating fake Aadhaar cards in Gurugram

The police said on Wednesday that the Chief Ministers Flying Squad has arrested a man for allegedly creating fake Aadhaar cards in Chakkarpur village of Gurugram.



Gurugram: The police said on Wednesday that the Chief Ministers Flying Squad has arrested a man for allegedly creating fake Aadhaar cards in Chakkarpur village of Gurugram.

The accused has been identified as Mohamed Aarif, a resident of West Bengal.

The squad raided the shop �Miraj Common Service Center’ at Chakkarpur village and arrested the accused. The police have also confiscated fake documents from him.

The police said that one of Aarif’s associates is still at large.

“We received information about a man creating fake Aadhaar cards,” the CM’s Flying Squad said.

The team was led by DSP Inderjeet Singh Yadav.

The police seized fake PAN cards, voter cards and birth certificates of Delhi, Bihar, Rohtak and fake stamps of the principal of a school located in Sector-28. One CPU, laptop, printer and a scanner were also recovered.

DSP Yadav said that the accused used to ask his customers only for their name and photograph to issue the Aadhaar card.

“He used to charge around Rs 2500 to Rs 3000 for issuing the Aadhaar card. The accused had failed to produce any legal documents related to his work,” DSP Yadav told IANS.

He said that the accused had a customised software designed to create the fake electoral, Aadhaar and voter cards.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the DLF Phase-1 police station in Gurugram.

Like this: Like Loading...