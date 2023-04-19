Police Arrest Three Absconding Culprits Involved in Various Crimes & Cases

Mangaluru: As per the police report the Rural police station personnel have arrested three absconding culprits, who have been involved in various crimes and multiple cases being registered against them, in many police stations.

The arrested accused are identified as Mohammed Ashraf alias Accha (42), hailing from Adyar Masjid, Adyar Padavu; Fazal alias Mohammed Fazal alias Picchu Mallur (32), of Borugadda, Kannur, Mangaluru, and Mohammed Altaf (26), a resident near railway gate, Jarigudde, Valachail, Arkula village.

Fazal has cases registered against him in Bantwal rural police station, Mangaluru rural police station, Kankanady city police station, Mangaluru north police station (Bunder), Bajpe police station and Barke police station.

Mohammed Altaf has cases registered against him in Barke police station, Panambur police station and Mangaluru Rural police station under various sections of the IPC.

Mohammed Ashraf has cases registered against him at Mangaluru rural police station under various sections of the IPC. All three are in police custody and will be produced before the judge for further action.

Like this: Like Loading...