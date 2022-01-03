Police Arrest Two inter-state Thieves on Charges of Stealing Gold Ornaments from Exhibition

Kundapur: The Kundapur police have arrested two interstate thieves in connection with stealing gold from the Gold and Diamonds exhibition show.

The arrested have been identified as Dhanraj Vijaya Parmar (42) and Ajay Singh Kishore Salunk (23) from Pune, Maharashtra.

The Ora Fine Jewellery Pvt Ltd Company had organised a three-day Gold and Diamond exhibition from November 27 to 29. On November 29, between 12:17 pm to 12:20 pm two women and a man had visited the exhibition, posing as customers and asked the salesman to show them gold bangles and later left. While checking the gold ornaments in the evening, the organizers found two bangles were missing. The incident was recorded in the CCTV installed in the Hall. The company manager later filed a complaint in the Kundapur Police station.

Based on the complaint, the Kundapur Police started investigating the case and arrested two accused in Pune, Maharashtra. The police have recovered gold worth Rs 1 lakh from the accused.

Under the direction of SP Vishnuvardhan and Additional SP Kumarachandra, and the guidance of Srikanth K, DySP Kundapur and Gopikrishna CPI Kundapur, the operation was carried out by Sadashiv Gowroji PSI L&O and Ramesh Pawar PSI, Chandrakala Patthar probationary PSI, Jayashree probationary PSI, Sudhakar ASI, staff from DPO, Shivanand, Dinesh, Nithin, Santhosh Kumar KU, Sachin Shetty, Rama Poojary and Ravi Naika.