Police Assault on Dalit Koraga Community Case to be Handed over to COD – HM Araga Jnanendra

Udupi: “The Police assault case on the Dalit Koraga community in Kotathattu village of Udupi district will be probed by the COD. The victim’s families will get Rs 2 lakh each compensation from the government”, said the State home minister Araga Jnanendra.

The State Home Minister was speaking to media persons after interacting with the people of the Koraga community in Kotathattu on January 1.

“Those who made the mistake of beating the people of the Koraga Community should pay for it. People of the Koraga Community expressed their pain against the Police department. In future, such incidents should not be repeated in the state. I am aware that the police department has filed false cases against the members of the Koraga community who were victims of police atrocity. The Department will look into the matter”, Minister said.

Minister Araga Jnanendra further said, “People of the lower class community should not fear, the government is with them. We have already suspended one person and the others have been transferred. The victims will get justice in this case. We cannot forget the pain that the Koraga families have gone through. The government has decided to give Rs 2 lakh each compensation to six families of the victims and as advance Rs 50000 will be handed over today. The remaining amount will be handed over soon. The government is taking the incident seriously”.

Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi DC Kurma Rao M, SP Vishnuvardhan and others were present.

On December 27 night, Kota police had barged into a ‘Mehendi’ function in the Koraga community locality and assaulted the bridegroom and guests for playing DJ music. The police department has suspended PSI of Kota police station Santhosh and transferred five police officers in connection with the incident.