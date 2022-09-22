Police bring Terror Suspect to DK for Mahazar Process

Mangaluru: An accused arrested by the Shivamogga police, Mazz Muneer Ahmed, was brought to Dakshina Kannada district by police as part of the mahazar process. As per sources, Mazz was taken to various places in the district and city, and reportedly taken to Navoor in Bantwal. The police arrested Mazz Muneer Ahmed alias Mazz, 22, and Sayyed Yasin, for allegedly sharing links with a terrorist organisation.

Mahazar is a description of facts and state of things which an investigating officer observes in a scene of crime. It should be prepared in the presence of two or more independent and intelligent witnesses preferably residing nearby. The witnesses should sign the Mahazar.

Picture for Illustration Only

Ahmed was arrested by the Mangaluru city police in a pro-terror graffiti case in December 2020. The graffiti on a wall in the Mangaluru East police station limits, came to light on 27 November 2020 and Ahmed was then a third-year engineering student studying in the city, and working for an online food delivery company. He was staying in an apartment on Arya Samaj Road.

SDPI, PFI offices in Mangaluru Raided by NIA- Two Arrested – Protest by SDPI & PFI Activists

Mangaluru : Meanwhile, in Mangaluru during the wee hours of Thursday, 22 September, NIA officials raided the offices of SDPI and PFI in the city, in connection with Praveen Nettaru murder case. SDPI & PFI offices across the City were raided by NIA simultaneously, including the offices located in Nellikai Road, Bajpe, Kulai and Kavoor.



In this raid, Two persons were taken into custody, and security has been beefed up where the raids are conducted. Meanwhile, SDPI and PFI workers protested in front of the offices , even though the areas had been cordoned by CRPF personnel.

Like this: Like Loading...