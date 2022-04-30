Police Commissioner bids Farewell to outgoing Inspectors, Welcomes newcomers

Mangaluru: Police commissioner N Sashi Kumar set a new benchmark by holding a farewell ceremony for the transferred Inspectors and welcomed the newly appointed inspectors to Mangalore Commissionerate at his residence here on April 30.

ACP Central P A Hegde welcomed the gathering. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS, DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar felicitated all the 8 inspectors who have been transferred to various police stations.

Barke Inspector Jyothirlinga has been transferred to Bengaluru and Mohammed Sheriff has been posted as the in-charge of Barke station. Inspector of Women’s police station Revati has been transferred to CSP, Udupi, she has been replaced by Lokesh. Kankanady Town Police Station Inspector Ashok has been transferred to ANF and replaced by Bhajanthri. Manjunath from Bengaluru Intelligence has been transferred to Pandeshwar station. Savitr Tej has been transferred from Kadri station to CEN DK District.

Inspectors Jyothirlinga, Revati, Lokesh, Ashok, Bhajanthri, Manjunath, Savitr Tej and Gurudath Kamath were felicitated on the occasion.

All the PIs and ASI from Mangalore Police Commissionerate were present on the occasion.