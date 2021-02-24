Spread the love



















Police Commissioner hosts a Get-Together & Film Screening for Women Police Staff

Mangaluru: With something new, Mangaluru City Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar along with his colleagues hosted a get-together and film screening for the women police staff including their family members of Mangaluru city police commissionerate limits at Cinepolis inside City Centre Mall, Mangaluru on Wednesday, 24 February 2021. Over 250 women police staff from various police stations of Mangaluru city police commissionerate joined in the celebration. A Kannada movie ‘Pogaru’ was screened for everyone present at the occasion.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar speaking on the occasion said, “People should know that our Women officers and constables, and home guards had worked relentlessly day and night during the pandemic and also to maintain law and order. They are the real Covid-19 Warriors, I should say. This get-together, along with the film screening of a Kannada movie is to free you all from stress and make you relax. It should be also noted that Women police personnel have always worked like the male staff. They have a huge responsibility, apart from their housework, they have to manage the police duties giving no excuses , which should be appreciated by all of us. We have also seen pregnant women police on duty thereby showing all their dedication towards their profession. My BIG salute for all the women staff aka Covid-19 warriors”

The event was graced by DCPs Vinay Goankar and Hariram Shankar, ACP Jagadish, Manager of Cinepolis Mangaluru Keerthan Shetty, among others. Er Mohammed Iqbal entertained the audience with a few melodious Kannada and Bollywood songs. RJ Prasanna compered the event.