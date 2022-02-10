Police Commissioner Issues Detention Order Against Pinki Nawaz and Akashbhavan Sharan Under Goonda Act

Mangaluru: The Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS, using the power to invoke the Goonda act, arrested notorious criminal rowdy sheeter Pinki Nawaz and issued a detention order against Akashbhavan Sharan on February 10.

Addressing the mediapersons Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS said, “Mohammed Nawaz alias Pinki Nawaz alias Nawaz (27) is a notorious criminal, he is involved in various crimes and goonda act has been imposed on him. Being a habitual offender, 15 cases have been registered against him in the Dakshina Kannada district.

Pinky Nawaz has been involved in several criminal cases such as Murder, Attempt to murder, Assault, Theft, Dacoity using arms and Criminal conspiracy.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS further said, “Another Rowdy sheeter Akashbhavan Sharan alias Rohidas, is involved in several criminal cases such as murder, attempt to murder, Rape, Robbery, Preparation for dacoity, hurt and criminal conspiracy”.

Therefore, due to all the above-mentioned reasons, as a precautionary measure, to protect the interest of the public and to prevent further attacks and preserve public order, peace and tranquillity it is essential to proceed against Pinky Nawaz and Akashbhavan Sharan under The Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Boot Leggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates Act 1985 (Karnataka Act No. 12 of 1985).