Police Commissioner Kuldeep Jain Takes Extensive Measures to Curb Illegal Sand Mining

Mangaluru: After taking charge as the Police Commissioner of Mangalore Commissionerate, Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, IPS has taken extensive measures to control illegal activities such as illegal sand mining.

On February 25, the Panambur police seized 2 trucks that were illegally transporting 10 tonnes of sand near the MRPL flyover and handed them over to the Deputy Director of Mines and Geosciences Department for further action.

On February 26, the Panambur police seized 2 more trucks transporting 12-15 tonnes of sand illegally and handed them over to the Deputy Director of the Mines and Geoscience Department.

On February 28, a tipper bearing registration number KA 20 B 0876 along with 2 units of sand and an empty tipper KA 19 AD 9160, were seized by the Kankanady police at Adam Kudru under the Kankanady Town police station limits. The police handed over the trucks to the Deputy Director of the Mines and Earth Sciences Department for further legal action.

On March 1, at 7-00 am, after getting reliable information regarding the illegal stock of sand near Somnath Temple, Munnoor village, the Ullala Police seized about 10 loads of sand and 1 Hitachi vehicle and handed them over to the Department of Mines and Geosciences for further action.

