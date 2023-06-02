Police Commissioner Kuldeep R Jain to Resume ‘Phone-in Programme’ on Jun 3

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kuar R Jain to Resume ‘Phone-in Programme’ on 3 Jun 2023. The public can call 0824-2220801 and 0824-2220830.

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain will resume ‘Police Phone-in Programme on 3 June 2023 from 10am to 11 am.. During the programme people can call and report civic issues/ traffic issues directly to the Police Commissioner

The police phone-in programme was the initiative of the former Police commissioner M Chandrashekar during the year 2016, which went on to complete 100 programmes during his tenure. Later the programme was continued further by police commissioners Sandeep Patil and Dr Harsha. However, the phone-in programme was discontinued post the police firing incident in 2019 in Mangaluru.

Four years later, the present Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain decided to resume the Phone-In programme, to resolve the problems faced by the public, either related to traffic or other civic issues, under the City Police Commissionerate limits.

The public can call 0824-2220801 and 0824-2220830.

Like this: Like Loading...