Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar Celebrates New Year 2022

Mangaluru: After N Shashi Kumar took over the charge as Police Commissioner on January 1, 2021, there have been tremendous changes in the police department. As soon as he took charge as the commissioner, Shashi Kumar took many initiatives such as holding a month-long fitness workshop for the police personnel to keep them healthy and fit. Organized sports activities for the police personnel and also held the “Gana Sudhe”, to encourage the police personnel to come forward and unleash their hidden singing talents in the singing online show/live performance. And now after one year of taking charge, Shashi Kumar organized the new year celebrations at his residence on January 1, 2022.

A New year cake was cut by the police commissioner Shashi Kumar along with DCP Law and Order Hariram Shanker, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, DCP CAR Channaveerappa Hadpad, ACP CAR Murugeppa Upase, and other officials.

Addressing the gathering Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “The year 2021, went on well because of the dedication and efforts of all the police personnel. In my opinion, during any incidents, being the police commissioner, I visit the spot, brief the press, instruct the officers etc in one or two hours. But when there is a protest, or investigation of a case or arresting the accused will take some time and the police personnel work very hard. I appreciate all the police personnel for their co-operation during my tenure as the police commissioner. In the police commissionerate, all religious programmes, protests have carried out peacefully”.

Shashi Kumar further said, “Today I would like to thank all the police officers, DCPs, ACPs, home guards, CAR for their dedicated service. I want to maintain a healthy relationship with the police personnel and support them to carry out their duties without any hurdles. The women police are doing a commendable job, in spite of doing all their housework they are committed to their duty in the police department.

Shashi Kumar also said, “ACP South Ranjith Bandaru has been promoted as SP. In the beginning, he was very reserved. As an individual and as an officer he has transformed drastically a lot. I always advise him that not to be silent and soft. You need to be tough in your profession. Today he has been promoted as the SP and is transferred. He has a very good experience in Mangaluru. I wish him all the success in his future endeavours”.

Speaking on the occasion ACP Ranjith Bandaru said, “I have served in Mangaluru for one year and all have supported me. Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar has advised me a lot and I would specially thank DCP Hariram Shankar for his guidance, even though he is my batchmate, I have learnt a lot from him. I wish everyone a very happy new year 2022.

ACP Ranjith Bandaru was felicitated on the occasion by the police commissioner Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shankar, DCP Dinesh Kumar with the Mysuru Peta, garland, flower bouquets, and fruits.

A sumptuous breakfast was served to all the attendees.