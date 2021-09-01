Police Commissioner Says a ‘BIG THANK YOU’ to Ramco Cements Ltd for Donating 100 Barricades

Spread the love



















Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar Says a ‘BIG THANK YOU’ to Ramco Cements Ltd- Mangaluru centre for Donating 100 Barricades costing around Rs 7 lakhs



Mangaluru: First and foremost, roadside barricades are meant to keep people safe. This includes construction crews, pedestrians, motorists, and, in a congested city like Mangaluru with a large number of motorists and pedestrians, by the law enforcement officers. Police officers may find themselves in situations where they need to use temporary barriers to close roads or limit access to the public. In such moments, it’s important for police departments to have dependable, versatile barricades in their arsenal. And when Mangaluru Police was in desperate need of Barricades, the local centre of Ramco Cements Ltd came forward to donate 100 barricades, costing each around Rs 6000- and with other transport and miscellaneous expenses, the Company spent around Rs 7 lakhs.

The programme of launching these Barricades was done by Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, along with Siju P M- Senior Manager-Marketing-The Ramco Cements Ltd, Mangaluru; Suraj Kumar- Assistant General Manager-Technical-The Ramco Cements Ltd- Mangaluru; Mohammed Beary- Manager-Marketing-The Ramco Cements Ltd- Mangaluru; Janardhan, Sundara and Praveen – all Ramco Officials; DCP Dinesh Kumar, ACP (Traffic) Nataraj; among others.

Addressing the gathering Suraj Kumar of Ramco said, “The Ramco Cements Limited is the flagship company of the Ramco Group, a well-known business group of South India, headquartered at Chennai. The main product of the company is Portland cement, manufactured in eight state-of-the art production facilities that includes Integrated Cement plants and Grinding units with a current total production capacity of 16.45 MTPA . The company is the fifth largest cement producer in the country. is the most popular cement brand in South India. In Mangaluru, we are one of the largest cement suppliers, and our buyers are all satisfied with the quality and service. The company also produces Ready Mix Concrete and Dry Mortar products, and operates one of the largest wind farms in the country. We are overwhelmed by associating with Mangaluru Police in donating them 100 barricades, and we are in the process of donating more barricades in the nearest future”.

Also speaking Siju P M of Ramco said, “Ramco Cements’ fight against Corona pandemic started much before the lockdown on 22nd March 2020 and continues till date. The company donated Rs.2.5 Crores to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Public Relief Fund, Rs.2.5 Crores to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund, over Rs.2 Crores worth of high-tech medical equipment and supplies to the Government of Odisha, Rs.70 lakhs worth monitors and ultrasound scanner echo machines to the Government of Kerala, and 550 PPE Kits to the Government of Puducherry. Over Three Crore Rupees of high end medical equipment, monitors, PPE kits and three ply surgical masks were provided to the Police, Revenue and other state agencies. Overall the company has spent around Rs.11 Crores till date in the fight against the pandemic. Medical equipment and supplies to Government Hospitals were carried out. And here in Karnataka also Ramco has contributed a large amount of funds to fight the pandemic. And now we are happy to be associated with Mangaluru Police in donating barricades, which is very useful for them”.

Appreciating the kind gesture of Ramco Cements Ltd-Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “On behalf of the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate I extend my heartfelt thanks to the officials of Ramco Cement Ltd- Mangaluru for their kind generosity in donating 100 barricades.The ultimate goal of any barricade setup is to create a safe environment that reduces or eliminates entirely the likelihood of injuries or accidents with a combination of visual cues and physical barriers. In a overcrowded city like Mangaluru, we need a bunch of barricades to maintain the smooth flow of traffic and also for the safety of the pedestrians. Even though Ramco has promised us more barricades in future, we are also looking for other donors in this regard”.

The initiative of moving forward and getting these barricades donated by Ramco Cement Ltd was done under the leadership of ACP (Traffic) Nataraj, and also with efforts put in by Manikantta M-the Head Constable at Traffic West Police Station in the City. The vote of thanks and the programme was compered by ACP Nataraj.

