Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar Clarifies on Lockdown Guidelines

Mangaluru: There was confusion about using vehicles during lockdown starting from May 10 to May 24. Police commissioner Shashi Kumar has clarified through his Video message.

Vehicles will be permitted for the purchase of essential commodities from 6 to 9 am. All the vendors should close their shops by 9 am and by 10 am, vendors, as well as the public, should return home.

After 10 am, no vehicles will be permitted for the purchase of food parcels as per the guidelines.

Employees of industrial establishments can use their private vehicles to show their company identity card.