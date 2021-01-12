Spread the love



















Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar Visits Bishop’s House

Mangaluru: The Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS paid a courtesy visit to the Bishop’s house and met the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Dr Peter Paul Saldanha on January 12.

The Bishop felicitated the new Police Commissioner with a floral bouquet and blessed him.

Both spent time along with the diocesan curia in discussing the history of Mangalore diocese, bishops who served the diocese, the prominent churches and educational institutions in Mangalore diocese. The Bishop also explained the historical background of St Joseph Vaz Shrine Mudipu, the paintings at St Aloysius college Chapel Mangalore etc. He assured of visiting various churches in Mangalore.

The commissioner also showed interest in visiting various churches in Mangalore diocese.

Msgr Maxim L Noronha the Vicar General, Fr Victor George D’Souza, the Chancellor, Fr Victor Vijay Lobo and Ronald Castelino PROs of the diocese, Fr Richard D’Souza the Director of Canara Communication Center, Hariram Shankar, IPS, DCP (Law & Order) and M Jagdish, ACP – Central Sub-Division were present.