Police Commissioner to Launch & Popularize ‘ERSS 112’ among Public, Especially Women

Mangaluru: In a communication sent by Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar stated –

1. A day with ERSS 112 from morning 8 AM TO Evening 5 PM. To popularize ERSS and reach out to the public, especially WOMEN

2. 100 teams of PSI and above ranks, each team with a women officer or a staff formed.

3. On every call received on ERSS, officers CP /DCP/ACP/PI will be present in ERSS vehicles and will attend the issue.

4. For additional calls also officers will be present to attend on standby if numbers increase exceedingly.

5. Good number of small meetings scheduled numbering 20 to 25 in residential areas for creating awareness in the process.

A small launching ceremony will be held on Saturday, 28 August 2021 at 8 am near the Police Commissioner’s Office. All are invited.

