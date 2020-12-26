Spread the love



















Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash Announces NO PARKING ZONES in the City

Mangaluru: Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash has issued a revised notification modifying his 30 September 2020 notification which had earmarked 61 areas in the city as no parking zones. Modifications have been carried out in view of grievances and suggestions received from the general public, he said in his notification released on Friday. About 50 commercial complexes in the city, which have utilised space allotted for parking for commercial purposes have been identified. A letter to get such illegal commercial outlets removed had been sent to the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar. Information about a drive conducted against 14 such commercial complexes has been communicated by the commissioner of the corporation. Hence, taking into consideration all these factors a revised notification has been issued, he said.

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash has notified new areas in the city as no parking zones. Accordingly, the left side of the road starting from AB Shetty Circle up to Pandeshwar Fire Station and the road leading to the residential apartments situated adjacent to Kankanady New Market have been notified as no parking zones. Only two places have been identified as no parking zones along Kudmul Ranga Rao Road starting from PVS Circle up to Bunts Hostel. Accordingly, on Balmatta Road, provision has been made for parking of two-wheelers on New Balmatta Road adjacent to Ambedkar Circle.

Bunts Hostel Road till PV S Junction (No Parking Zone)

Hotel Goldfinch till Collector’s Gate /Balmatta Circle (One-Way Road)

As many vehicles operate to other districts along the left side of this road, any parking along the left side will hamper smooth vehicular movement. Hence, the left side of this road, i.e., from Bunts Hostel to PVS Circle is notified as no parking zone and parking of any kind of vehicle along this stretch of the road is prohibited, he said in a release here on Friday.

A B Shetty Circle till Pandeshwar Fire Station (No Parking Zone)

Kota Shivaram Karanth Road from Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi Circle) to Hampankatta (One-Way Road)

Regarding ONE-WAY Roads, the Police Commissioner has issued a new notification declaring one-way roads by modifying the earlier notification issued on one-way roads. Accordingly, Kota Shivaram Karanth Road from Ambedkar Circle to Hampankatta, the road from the bridge adjacent to Hotel GoldFinch up to Collector’s Gate Junction, PMR Road leading from KSR Road up to Hotel Srinivas, the road from Sharavu Ganapathy Temple Cross (earlier Hotel Vimalesh) Junction joining KS Rao Road have been notified as one-way roads. Any vehicular traffic coming from the direction other than that notified on these roads is prohibited, the Police Commissioner said.

Panje Mangesh Rao Road -K S Road-till Hotel Srinivas (One-Way Road)

Sharavu Ganapathy Temple joining K S Rao Road (One-Way Road)

The existing no parking zone from Hampankatta Road to PM Rao Road Cross, from Karnataka Bank to Navabharat Circle and from Besant Cross to Empire Mall was examined. It is now notified that starting from Hampankatta to PVS Circle and from there further along MG Road up to Ballal Bagh Cross, there will be no parking on either side of the road. As several commercial complexes along this road have basement parking facilities, notification has been made banning parking on both sides of the road and the zone has been notified as a no parking zone. The no parking notification from Kudmul Rangarao Road to Court Road along the left side of the road has been examined. A stretch of 20 metres on the left side of this road and a stretch of 200 metres along the right side of this road have been declared as no parking zones.

Karnataka Bank- Navabharat Circle-M G Road- Lalbagh (No Parking Zone)

The parking system from KB Katte up to Ganapathy High School has been modified. The left side of the road from KB Katte up to Janatha Bazaar has been notified as no parking zone while the existing notification for the rest of the road has been continued without any change. The road starting from the direction of Karavali Circle, i.e., from Kalpana Road I Cross up to Unity Hospital, had been identified as no parking zone. In the revised notification, the road leading from Karavali Circle to up to I Cross Vas Lane only has been notified as no parking zone. As the road from I Cross Vas Lane up to Unity Hospital is sufficiently wide, the earlier no parking notification for this stretch has been withdrawn, has said police commissioner.

K S Rao Road going towards Court Road (No Parking Zone)

At Surathkal Junction, on the road leading to MRPL from Surathkal Junction to Primary Health Centre, provision has been made for parking vehicles on the roadside. Due to heavy vehicular movement, three places at Padavinangady Junction had been identified as no parking zones. However, after examining the feasibility, parking of vehicles without hampering vehicular movement has been allowed from Padavinangady Youth Club to Mugrody Cross.