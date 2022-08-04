Police Commissioner Withdraws Order Banning Men Riding Pillion

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru city police on Thursday issued an order banning men from riding pillion in two-wheelers. However, the police have withdrawn the order.

According to the police, the order was issued in a bid to maintain law and order in the region in the wake of the recent murders.

BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru (22) was brutally murdered in Dakshina Kannada on the night of July 26. Following this, Mohammed Fazil was hacked to death on July 28 in Surathkal.

After a review meeting of police officers, ADGP (L&O) Alok Kumar said that during the meeting, it was decided that male pillion riders would be banned for a few days in the district. He claimed that these measures were also taken in some parts of North India and Wayanad in Kerala following communal murders to prevent miscreants from indulging in wrongdoing.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar also issued an order to this effect at 4.05 pm. The order said that male pillion riders are banned between 6 pm to 6 am from August 5 to August 8. However, it did not apply to children, women, and senior citizens.

As soon as the news was published in the media, many people objected to it on social media platforms. Later, the police commissioner withdrew the order in the interest of the public.

