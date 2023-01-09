Police Commissionerate Felicitates Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Winner Roopesh Shetty

Mangaluru: The police commissionerate felicitated the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 winner Roopesh Shetty at the Conference Hall, Police Commissioner’s office here, on January 9.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar welcomed the gathering and said, “It is a proud moment for the people of Karnataka, Bigg Boss is the no. 1 reality show, and Roopesh Shetty has won Season 1 of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. Roopesh Shetty started his career at a very young age by uploading Tulu comedy songs and videos and later, started to act in Kannada, Tulu and Konkani movies. Roopesh also worked as a Radio Jockey, Video Jockey, model, actor, singer and content creator. He is a native of Uppala, Kasargod but was bought up in Mangaluru. He acted in the Tulu movie Dibbana as a supporting actor. In 2015 he played a lead role in the Tulu Movie Ice Cream. Later acted in the Kannada film Danger Zone. He became popular through the Tulu movie Girgit in which he acted and directed along with Rakesh Kadri. His Tulu movie Gamjaal in 2021 was a hit movie. In September 2022, Roopesh emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 and has now won Bigg Boss Kannada season 9”.

Roopesh Shetty was felicitated with the Mysuru Peta, Shawl, garland and a flower bouquet by Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar along with DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, ACP Geetha Kulkarni and others.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar further said, “Roopesh Shetty as a participant, artist, and individual, has given his best. In Bigg Boss Season 9, Roopesh has received more than one crore votes out of the 2 crore votes, which shows that Roopesh Shetty has won the hearts of crores of people. Roopesh has special respect towards the police department and without a second thought, he agreed to come here. Let Rishab Shetty, Raj Shetty, Rakshith Shetty and Roopesh Shetty spread the tradition and culture of Tulunadu around the world as artists should not be limited to any particular religion. Let the flag of Karnataka fly high. On behalf of the people of Mangaluru, I congratulate Roopesh Shetty and wish him all the very best”.

In his felicitation speech Roopesh Shetty said, ” I respect the Police Commissioner a lot because, to reach this height, they have studied a lot to become an IPS officer. Yesterday I came to Mangaluru to attend a procession, the organizers had asked for permission to hold the procession, and the Police commissioner had wholeheartedly given the permission and the procession went on well without any problems. Today, when the Police commissioner called me to come to his office, I postponed all the programmes and came here. When I was hosting programmes in Mangaluru, the Police Commissioner used to come to the programme and mingle with the crowd without any hesitation”.

Roopesh further said, “Even today, when I met the police commissioner, he gave me many tips and the same tips I received from my mentors while I was participating in the Bigg Boss show. Mangaloreans are very lucky to have such a commissioner who is down-to-earth and very humble. I thank the police commissioner and all the police personnel for felicitating me”.

Roopesh Shetty sang the song “Buddivantharu”, written by him on the occasion. ACP Traffic Geetha Kulkarni delivered the vote of thanks.