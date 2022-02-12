Police Commissioner’s Cup-2022 for Uniformed Forces Launched

Mangaluru: The Police Commissioner’s cup – 2022 for uniformed forces was launched at the Nehru Maidan here on February 12.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar along with the Deputy General Manager of SBI, Rajesh Gupta launched the Police Commissioner’s cup – 2022 for uniformed forces.

Addressing the gathering, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “As we discussed with the senior officers of holding a cricket tournament, we decided to organize the ‘Uniformed Forces Cricket Tournament’. But later some suggested holding the ‘Police Commissioner’s Cup’ so that it can be institutionalized, and conducted every year. So, today we have launched the Police Commissioner’s Cup for uniformed forces. I am very happy that SBI has come forward in a very big way by sponsoring the tournament. Eight Uniformed forces teams are participating in this tournament, they are Mangalore city police, CASF, Fire and Emergency, KSRP, Forest department, Excise department, Coast Guard and ITBP. All of them are serving the Dakshina Kannada district, the state and the nation trying to ensure peace”.

Police Commissioner further said, “SBI is a bank that has won the trust and confidence of everyone. A large portion of accounts from the police department is with the SBI. I thank the SBI for supporting the department to hold this cricket tournament. The SBI has taken all the responsibility to organize this tournament. We hope they will continue to support us in the coming days to organize such tournaments. Let this tournament be conducted every year by various departments”.

Addressing the gathering DGM of SBI, Rajesh Gupta said, “I am very happy to be part of this tournament since most of the participating teams are serving the nation in various fields. I thank the Police commissioner for allowing us to sponsor this event. I also thank the participants connected with the SBI. I wish all the very best to all the participating teams. Play with sportsmen spirit and let the best team win”.