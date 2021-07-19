Spread the love



















Police Continue Questioning of Vishala Ganiga’s Husband

Udupi: The district police have continued to questioning Ramakrishna Ganiga, husband of 35-year-old Vishala Ganiga who was found murdered at her residence at Kumragodu, Brahmavar.

According to a reliable source, the district police are investigating the murder case from all angles. During investigations, Vishala Ganiga’s husband Ramakrishna Ganiga’s involvement in the murder is suspected. Until now the district police have officially not announced any arrest in the case.

Speaking to Mangalorean.com Superintendent of Police, N Vishnuvardhan said, “We are investigating the case from all angles. At present, we are not sure of anyone’s involvement in the murder of Vishala. The media will be informed by calling a press meet, if any arrest will be made, after following the procedures in this case”.

Vishala Ganiga (35), was strangulated with a wire on July 12. Vishala had returned on July 2 from Dubai along with her daughter. After coming to her hometown, she stayed at her flat in Kumragodu. Her husband Ramakrishna’s ancestral property was divided just a few days back.

On July 11, Vishala Ganiga’s parents came to Uppinakote to meet their daughter and also to take her to Gangolli along with them. Accordingly, on July 12 morning, Vishala along with her parents went to Gangolli by Auto and after dropping them at Gangolli, came back to Uppinakote, saying that she had some work at the bank.

Vishala’s father Vasu called her at 2:00 pm but she did not respond nor did she contact him. Vishalá’s father waited for her till evening and later when Vishala did not return, Vasu along with his other daughter went to her apartment to check on her. When Vasu reached the apartment, the main door was locked from outside. Vasu then opened the door with the Key he had and found that Vishala was murdered. The gold which Vishala was wearing was also missing.

