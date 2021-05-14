Spread the love



















Police Covid Care Centre in Collaboration with MJES/St Aloysius Institutions Launched

Police Covid Care Centre in Collaboration with Mangalore Jesuit Education Society (MJES)/St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru Launched



Mangaluru : Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar came up with yet another initiative of starting a ‘COVID CARE CENTRE exclusively for POLICE PERSONNEL, and this facility is set up in the Mangalore Jesuit Education Society/St Aloysius Institution campus, in the vacant Student Ladies Hostel near St Aloysius Gonzaga school.

This renovated ladies hostel place now used as Covid Care Centre has been created to meet any exigency in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 10-12 rooms with all modern facilities, accommodating two in a room have been reserved exclusively for the care of policemen with mild and moderate symptoms- and during isolation periods. The facility would be extended as and when required. The facility was officially launched by DK Deputy Commissioner Dr R V Rajendra in the presence of police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar, St Aloysius College principal Fr Praveen Martis SJ, St Aloysius ITI Director Fr Cyril D’mello, SACAA president Steven Pinto, St Aloysius PU College Principal Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, Registrar/Controller of Examination St Aloysius College Alwyn D’sa , among others.

In his inaugural speech DC Dr Rajendra said, “I appreciate the efforts of the police commissioner and other police authorities in quickly creating this facility. My sincere thanks to the Jesuit priests of MJES/St Aloysius Institution for providing this beautiful and traditional infrastructure for the Covid Centre. We need to appreciate the work done by the Jesuit priests not only in providing good education and also helping out in community services, like this project. Basic treatment facility for police personnel has been created here in the light of our Police personnel getting exposed to the virus working day in and day out to restrict the spread of the second wave of COVID-19. The same kind of facility would be made operational in a couple other locations also. We need to stress upon the importance of ensuring the implementation of COVID protocol very strictly and I direct the police officers to provide all help and assistance to civil administration in its efforts to fight the virus”.

All required facilities and Covid related items are provided at this centre. Medical staff will remain deployed at the centre round the clock for any assistance. Morning breakfast, lunch, tea and dinner will be provided by MJES, freshly prepared in the hostel kitchen. The police officers who test positive but face difficulties in staying in isolation can opt for this facility. The services at the centre which would follow all Covid protocols and each patient demarcated with separations, social distancing. This isolation facility will ensure that the police personnel suffering from Covid with mild symptoms are monitored 24×7. Many police on duty have been affected by the Virus, and isolation for them at their homes has been hard when they are in a small family home or quarters- so this facility will be ideal for them.

This centre will act as a single point of contact for police personnel affected by Covid-19 and provide various services including access to tele-consultation with doctors, transport services, emergency bed provisioning and other services. The police commissioner said police personnel who test positive will get a special Covid Care Kit comprising essential basic medicines as well as dry fruits, food etc.