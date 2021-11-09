Spread the love



















Police Crack Down on Shrill Horns! 167 Cases Booked, Rs 83,500 Collected in Fines

Mangaluru: One thing about our local bus drivers is that they have no shame, even after they have been fined by the traffic cops for using loud/shrill horns, they still repeat the same offence. The increasing number of traffic violations has sent the cops on an overdrive as they penalized 167 drivers during the busy rush hours for honking and using loud horns-thereby raking in big bucks in fines. The cops didn’t heed to any excuses put forth to them by the bus drivers or conductors, instead coolly punched in the license plate numbers and issued violation tickets. An amount of Rs 83,500 was collected within a few hours during the crack down on buses having shrill horns, on Monday, 8 November.

The traffic police under the direction of police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and supervision of ACP N Nataraj checked horn volumes of buses at various busy locations in the City. Vehicles found exceeding the permissible sound levels were told to pay fine, and their horns were removed by the cops. Cops said the larger objective of the drive is to check noise pollution. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, ACP Nataraj said, ” Lately we have been receiving complaints from the education institutions, hospitals, religious places and citizens about loud honking by the bus drivers. Normally drivers don’t honk at intersections, especially when they see a traffic cop. As a result, we are forced to do surprise checks and stop vehicles, take them to the side of the road, test their horns and then take action. It is a laborious and time consuming task, however we took the initiative to check on shrill horns used by these buses. We have started keeping strict vigil against the use of shrill horns and we will undertake such drives frequently. We will not adhere to any excuses given by the motorists when they are caught, instead simply issue them a fine ticket, no matter what”

Each bus found to be using horns with frequency above 75 decibels were fined.The police inspected the frequency of the horn sounds using a sound level meter.

While complimenting the Police Commissioner and ACP for doing a fantastic job in cracking down on traffic rules violators, only then can we bring the noise pollution of this shrill down. Already each one is under terrible stress driving and riding and walking in Mangaluru roads. We hear frequent shrill or musical horns mostly from these private buses, and they also use it in silent zones and even at late night. Hearing those horns many have experienced severe heart beats due to sudden high decibel noise exposure. This already creates serious mental and physical disturbance in the human population. So shrill horns should be totally banned and severe fines and punishment be given to drivers who use them. Mangaluru Traffic Police awake ….Arise! Bring peace to Mangalureans!.

