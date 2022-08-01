Police Detain over 200 persons for Violating Section 144- Nearly 90 Vehicles Seized



Mangaluru: As per sources from Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, on Sunday 31st night, the police under City police Commissionerate posted at 19 check-posts at various points in the City have detained over 200 persons for violating Section 144 which was clamped till 1 august 2022. Also nearly 90 vehicles, especially two-wheelers were seized for roaming unnecessary at night.

People and vehicle owners were taken to the respective police stations,warned and let go. However, the seized vehicles will be released after vehicle verification is done on Monday, 1 august, it is learnt. Following the triple murder of three victims, Praveen Nettaru, Massod and Mohammed Faizal , the district administration and police commissionerate have been on alert with strict vigil on those who disobey the prohibatory orders.

Police have intensified the checking of vehicles passing through the 19 check posts, in order to maintain any untoward incidents from taking place. Even though Section 144 and the evening curfew hours of 6 pm till 6 am was supposed to end on 1 August, the same has been extended till 3 August 2022, until further notice.

