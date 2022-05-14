Police Exhume Punjab Man’s Body from Udupi Burial ground for Investigation

Udupi: At the request of the Punjab police, the body of a Punjabi man who died in mysterious circumstances was exhumed for post mortem examination from the burial ground in Beeduagudde.

According to the Punjab police, eighteen months ago, a man from Punjab had gone missing. Also, a man had died in the Malpe police station limits, and his body was kept at the Ajjarakadu’s mortuary. Since no one claimed the body, the police buried the body at the Beedinagudde Crematorium as per the law.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police collected the necessary information and reached Malpe for further investigations. The Punjab police obtained permission from the concerned authorities to exhume the body as part of the continuing investigations.

Based on the request of the Punjab Police, the body will be exhumed in the presence of the Udupi Tahsildar Archana Bhat, Malpe SI Shaktivelu and Punjab police.