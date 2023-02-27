Police File FIR against Mehandi House Owner for Playing DJ Music till 2 am

Udupi: The Udupi Town police have registered a case for flouting the notification prohibiting loud music beyond 10 pm on February 26 night, at Paniyadi near Badagbettu here.

The Police raided the Mehandi house of Sharath Paniyadi after locals complained about loud DJ music in their area even after the allowed time. Sharath had not taken any permission for the DJ music. The Police seized speakers and music equipment from the place.

Police have issued a notice warning of stringent action against playing DJ music after 10 pm.

A case has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station.

