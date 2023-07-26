Police File Suo moto case against 3 Muslim students for Secretly Filming Hindu Girls in Restroom

Udupi: The Udupi district police have at last lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the Muslim students who clandestinely recorded private video of Hindu students in the washroom of the Netra Jyoti College in Udupi.

According to Udupi SP Akashay Machindra, the police have filed two cases in the matter, one case linked to three female students and college administration for the deletion of the video of a student filmed in the toilet. The second case pertains to the uploading of a fake hidden camera video on YouTube channels.

Allegations arose that topless videos of Hindu girls were being recorded in the women’s washroom of Netrajyoti College in Udupi and subsequently shared with Muslim groups. The college management conducted an inquiry into the matter and concluded that the video had been deleted and closed the case. However, due to public outrage, a suo moto case has been registered at the Malpe Police Station.

Cases have been filed against three Muslim students named Alimatul Shaifa, Shabanaz and Alia, who were responsible for creating the video, as well as the management board of Netrajyoti College. They are charged with the destruction f evidence. The police have registered multiple cases under sections 509, 204, 175, and 34.

