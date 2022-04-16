Police form Seven Teams to Probe Santosh Patil’s Suicide Case – ADGP Prathap Reddy

Udupi: The Police have formed Seven teams to probe the death of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil, who had blamed state minister K S Eshwarappa for ending his life.

“We have formed seven teams and sent them to different parts of the state to probe the death of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil, who had blamed state minister K S Eshwarappa for ending his life”, said State ADGP law and Order Prathap Reddy.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi on Saturday, April 16, ADGP Law and Order, Prathap Reddy said, “At present, we cannot tell anything about the investigations. We are awaiting the FSL and post mortem report. FSL is an independent organisation and we have requested them to give the report as early as possible. As ADGP law and order, I will supervise the investigation teams. The teams are working under my directions”.

Reddy further said, “We are investigating the case from different angles, and we need to check on every angle. We will probe the case in an impartial manner”.

The police have taken the poison bottle found in the dustbin into their custody and are verifying the contents and the place of its purchase. Meanwhile, the CCTV footage is also being verified. WhatsApp messages are also being scrutinised.

The FSL report is expected in two to three days. The team is looking into evidence collected from the room and the car, he said.