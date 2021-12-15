Police given free hand to act against perpetrators of communal incidents: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra



Belagavi: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday assured the Legislative Assembly that the government will hand out “merciless” treatment towards people disturbing peace and harmony, especially in coastal areas where communal incidents are reportedly on the rise.

“Police have a free hand to take action as per law. Our police are responding seriously to such incidents irrespective of the religion of the perpetrators of communal incidents,” Jnanendra said, requesting people to cooperate with the government in the maintenance of peace.

Jnanendra said the police themselves were attacked in Uppinangady by a crowd involving 300-400 people to retaliate arrests that were made in a case. “We will have to take strict action in such cases,” he said.

Jnanendra said this in response to concerns raised by Congress MLA UT Khader who said people were worried over increase in communal incidents by “goonda” elements. “There are attacks happening on students inside educational institutions. Recently a student was attacked outside NIT-K. The perpetrators were arrested in the morning and released in the evening,” Khader said. Khader pointed out Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s ‘action-for-reaction’ statement on moral policing incidents.

Khader also criticised the ‘Trishula Deekshe’ (distribution of tridents) organised by some right-wing groups and wondered if knives will be distributed next.

Jnanendra laid statistics on the number of communal incidents in coastal districts suggesting that they are declining. “In 2017, there were 119 incidents, followed by 26 in 2018, seven in 2019, four in 2020 and five this year,” he said.

Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar alleged that the cases in recent years were fewer as police did not register FIRs.