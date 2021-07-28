Spread the love



















Police Head Constable Arrested under POCSO Act in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A police head constable has been arrested under the POCSO Act for misbehaving with a minor on phone on July 28.

In a press meet held at the Police commissioner’s office, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “The minor had come along with her parents to file a complaint in a police station in the city. During that time, the police head constable had taken the contact number of the girl. Later he was sending messages to the girl and misbehaving with her on phone. In this connection, a case was filed in the Women’s police station in Pandeshwar.

Based on the complaint and evidence, the police head constable has been arrested.

