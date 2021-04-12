Spread the love



















Police help couple marry in police station



Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): The police in Jhansi, for a change, helped a young couple get married at the police station and ward off parental pressure.

According to reports, a young couple, Surendra and Nandini, arrived at the Kotwali police station and claimed that they were both adults but their parents were opposing their relationship and had even threatened them.

The couple said that they had already got married at a local Arya Samaj temple.

After verifying their documents related to age, the police got garlands as one of the police personnel recited the ‘mantras’ and made the couple perform the rituals as solemnized during marriage.

Even as the marriage was being solemnized, the mother of the bride rushed to the police station to stop the marriage but was made to sit aside.

She was later counselled by police not to interfere in the life of the couple as they are adults and have the right to choose their partner.

Station Officer Kotwali, Devesh Shukla said: “Since both of them are adults, they have the right to live together. We simply helped the couple.”