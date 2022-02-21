Police Hold Route March in City as Preventive Measures in Wake of Hijab Row Tensions

Police Hold Route March in City as Preventive Measures in the Wake of Hijab Row Tensions

Mangaluru: It wasn’t a good start on a busy Monday 21 February morning with motorists and commuters heading to work, institutions and other engagements, since a bunch of the city’s main roads were choked, as Mangaluru police under the leadership of the Police Commissioner joined by DCP’s, ACP’s and hundreds of police personnel had conducted ROUTE MARCH as part of preventive measures in the wake of Hijab row tensions prevailing in the state, including Kundapur, Udupi and many other neighbouring places of Mangaluru.

The Route March commenced from Lalbagh and proceeded towards M G Road, PVS Junction, Kodialbail, K S Rao Road, Hampankatta Junction, Lighthouse Hill Road, Jyothi Circle, Balmatta Road, Hampankatta, and Clock Tower. The entire state of Karnataka is on the headline news, pertaining to the Hijab row. To build confidence in the people and to maintain peace in Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru, the Mangalore police Commissionerate had conducted the route march.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “This route march is held to build confidence in the people. The route march is also a warning against the social offenders and others who are trying to create tensions and communal disharmony in society. Even though there have been tensions in Shivamogga and other parts of Karnataka, the people of DK and Mangaluru need not worry since we have made all the necessary arrangements in preventing any untoward incidents. We will also ensure complete safety of students when they return to their institutions or appear for their exams”.

The route march was led by Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Law and order Hariram Shankar, DCP Crime and Traffic B P Dinesh Kumar, ACP Central P A Hegde, ACP Traffic Nataraj among others.