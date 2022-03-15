Police Hold Route March in City in Wake of High Court Verdict on Hijab Row

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City police held a route march on Tuesday 15 March 2022 in the wake of the Karnataka High Court verdict on the HIJAB ROW. With Route March going through a bunch of the city’s main roads, there was chaos due to traffic jams during the peak morning hours. The Route March was held under the leadership of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar joined by DCPs, ACPs and hundreds of police personnel. as part of preventive measures in the wake of Hijab row tensions prevailing in the state, including Kundapur, Udupi and many other neighbouring places of Mangaluru.

The march commenced from the Circuit house and proceeded towards Bejai, KSRTC bus stand, Lalbagh, PVS junction, K S Rao Road, and Hampankatta, and ending at University College, Mangaluru. To build confidence in the people and to maintain peace in Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru, Mangalore police Commissionerate had conducted the route march.

Prior to the route march, police commissioner briefing, the police personnel said, “This route march is held to build confidence in the people. The route march is also a warning against the social offenders and others who are trying to create tensions and communal disharmony in society. We will also ensure the complete safety of students when they return to their institutions or appear for their exams. Police were on full alert while the final verdict over the Hijab matter was announced”.

Police Commissioner further said, “Meanwhile, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has announced a holiday for school and colleges. Section 144 has been imposed and gatherings of more than 5 persons and protests are restricted. Our duty is to only implement section 144. There is no need to make students, teachers and political leaders understand the verdict. If there are any untoward incidents, the police personnel need to bring them to the notice of the inspector or higher ranked officers. I urge the police not to interact or interfere with the students pertaining to the hijab issue, but only take care of Section 144 and law 7 order “.