Police nab seven-member gang of car thieves, seizes 48 high end cars

Bengaluru, (UNI): Police have nabbed a seven member notorious inter-State car thieves and seized from them 48 high end cars worth about Rs 4 Crore.

Police said on Monday that except for J Riyaz all other culprits hailed from Hindupur, Anantapur District of Andhra Pradesh.

The arrested were identified as J Riyaz (Bengaluru), Sheik Mukatayar, Y vinod, Ramesh Naidu, Narasimha Reddy, T Prabhakar and Dhakli Naresh (all hailed from Hindupur in Anantapur District, Andhra Pradesh). Other three associates of the gang Inayat, Salim, Suhel and Chabbi are absconding.

The modus operandi of the gang being to identify, during lockdown p-eriod, those who cannot repay the instalments of Cars they purchased and after paying them part of the down payment they had made and by promising to repay the remaining instalment regularly. After obtaining original papers, the gang used to get them registered as a new car at Hindupur RTO office through Shek Muktayar and his associates including Vinod, Ramesh Naidu, T Prabhakar, Chakli Naresh and others who were working as clerks and agents.

Anantapur Deputy Transport Commissioner N Sivaram Prasad, after getting complaints about registration of Karnataka vehicles without NOC in AP39 RTO has kept under suspension concerned RTOs and has filed complaints with the local Police.

KG Halli Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has complemented the team for their work and announced thecash prize in appreciation.